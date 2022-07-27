Virginia company pays $310K to resolve false claims charges

The U.S. Department of Justice says a Virginia company and its owner have agreed to pay $310,000 to resolve allegations that they violated federal and state law by submitting false bills to Medicare and Medicaid.

A news release says Jacob Patterson was a pharmacist who owned and operated Piedmont Infusion Services.

According to prosecutors, from 2013 through the beginning of 2018, Patterson and Piedmont Infusion Services falsely billed Medicare and Medicaid for high-level office visits that didn’t occur.

In addition, Patterson and Piedmont Infusion Services also fraudulently double-billed Medicare Part B for medications already billed to Medicare Part D.

