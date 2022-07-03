FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Virginia News » Virginia budget boosts dental…

Virginia budget boosts dental Medicaid reimbursement rates

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 6:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — The newly enacted Virginia budget will boost the reimbursement rate to providers of Medicaid dental services by 30%.

It’s a move advocates say will help expand the number of providers.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that this year’s increase marks the first time since 2005 that reimbursement rates have been adjusted.

The budget directs $116 million in state and federal funding to cover the increase.

Virginia expanded its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit for adults in 2021.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up