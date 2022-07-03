Virginia budget boosts dental Medicaid reimbursement rates

The newly enacted Virginia budget will boost the reimbursement rate to providers of Medicaid dental services by 30%.

It’s a move advocates say will help expand the number of providers.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that this year’s increase marks the first time since 2005 that reimbursement rates have been adjusted.

The budget directs $116 million in state and federal funding to cover the increase.

Virginia expanded its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit for adults in 2021.

