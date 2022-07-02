FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Virginia News » VEC to resume trying…

VEC to resume trying to collect about $860M in overpayments

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Employment Commission is resuming efforts to collect what it says is nearly $860 million in overpayments that went to hundreds of thousands of out-of-work residents.

The agency announced its intentions Friday, just after an overpayment waiver provision the General Assembly enacted in 2021 expired.

During the waiver period, VEC approved 23,310 overpayment waivers, forgiving over $80 million in payments for eligible customers who did not commit fraud and were overpaid through no fault of their own. That’s according to an agency news release.

Customers who have been overpaid should look out for an “overpayment billing statement.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up