VEC to resume trying to collect about $860M in overpayments

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Employment Commission is resuming efforts to collect what it says is nearly $860 million in overpayments that went to hundreds of thousands of out-of-work residents.

The agency announced its intentions Friday, just after an overpayment waiver provision the General Assembly enacted in 2021 expired.

During the waiver period, VEC approved 23,310 overpayment waivers, forgiving over $80 million in payments for eligible customers who did not commit fraud and were overpaid through no fault of their own. That’s according to an agency news release.

Customers who have been overpaid should look out for an “overpayment billing statement.”

