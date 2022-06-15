RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Home » Virginia News » Youngkin wants gas tax…

Youngkin wants gas tax holiday, other budget changes

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 9:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking several dozen changes to the budget legislation lawmakers sent him earlier this month, including an amendment that would suspend the state tax on gasoline for three months.

Youngkin also wants to limit the use of earned-sentence credits that allow inmates to reduce their time behind bars.

And after protests outside the Virginia homes of some U.S. Supreme Court justices, he’s proposing a new felony related to picketing and demonstrations.

The amendments were shared with reporters Wednesday, and the divided General Assembly will consider the governor’s proposals when they convene Friday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA looks to overhaul pay, 'antiquated' hiring processes in major veteran care bill

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up