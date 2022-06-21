Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Youngkin touts achievements during ceremonial budget signing

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 7:28 PM

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has touted his administration’s accomplishment during a ceremonial budget-signing event.

The freshman Republican governor claimed a series of budget victories to a crowd of invited guests at the Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market store in Henrico County.

Those include $4 billion in tax cuts, $400 million to increase salaries for law enforcement officers and $100 million to expand the type of institutes of higher education that can partner with K-12 systems on so-called lab schools.

The budget cuts include one-time tax rebates of $250 for individual filers and $500 for couples, the elimination of the state’s 1.5% share of the grocery tax and a nearly 80% increase in the standard deduction for income tax filers.

