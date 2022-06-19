Police: Officer shot man who brandished sharp onject

Officials in Virginia say a police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who brandished a sharp object at an officer.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say a police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who brandished a sharp object at an officer.

Portsmouth police say officers were called to the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man brandished a sharp object at one of the officers on the scene and during the encounter, the officer fired at the man.

The man sustained a serious gunshot wound and police say he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Virginia State Police will investigate the incident.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.