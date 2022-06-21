Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Police: Norfolk officers fatally shoot wanted man who fired on them

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 7:33 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say officers trying to arrest a man wanted on several felony warrants fatally shot him when he opened fire on them.

Norfolk police say officers arrived at a place around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday seeking to arrest the man when a confrontation ensued.

Police say that when officers identified themselves to the man, he began shooting at them.

Four officers returned fire and police say the man died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Police say no further information will be released at this time.

Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith asked Virginia State Police to help investigate the shooting.

