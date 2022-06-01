RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
Home » Virginia News » Hiker injured in fall…

Hiker injured in fall from Virginia cliff dies in hospital

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. — Emergency officials say a hiker from the Netherlands who fell 50 feet off a cliff just north of the summit of McAfee Knob has died.

Robyn Urdaibay wrote on the Appalachian Trail Hikers 2022 Facebook page that 23-year-old Paul Classen was sitting at the edge of the cliffs past the knob on Sunday with his feet on a lower rock. She said Classen slumped forwards and fell.

WDBJ reported three all-terrain vehicles and around 30 fire and rescue personnel were joined by three police officers to conduct a rescue attempt.

Classen died at a local hospital.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

VA health data gaps after EHR rollout put hospital accreditation at risk, IG warns

TSP performance trending up, but mostly still in the red

SSA wants to add 4,000 employees to ease burdensome workloads

Navy looks to turn cybersecurity into a game, literally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up