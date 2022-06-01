Hiker injured in fall from Virginia cliff dies in hospital

Emergency officials say a hiker from the Netherlands who fell 50 feet off a cliff just north of the summit of McAfee Knob has died.

Robyn Urdaibay wrote on the Appalachian Trail Hikers 2022 Facebook page that 23-year-old Paul Classen was sitting at the edge of the cliffs past the knob on Sunday with his feet on a lower rock. She said Classen slumped forwards and fell.

WDBJ reported three all-terrain vehicles and around 30 fire and rescue personnel were joined by three police officers to conduct a rescue attempt.

Classen died at a local hospital.

