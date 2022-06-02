RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Ex-nurse sentenced for injecting opioids meant for patients

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 4:00 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia woman who worked as a nurse in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after investigators said she injected herself with opioids intended for surgical patients and replaced them with saline solution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release that Emilee Kathryn Poteat of Danville, Virginia pleaded guilty last December to tampering with a consumer product. She was sentenced on Wednesday. She’s already serving a three-year prison sentence for tampering with consumer products at a Danville, Virginia, hospital.

