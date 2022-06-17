WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
After impasse, Va. legislators elect 2 state Supreme Court justices

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 9:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly has elected two new justices to serve on the state Supreme Court.

The legislature also elevated a lower court judge to the state Court of Appeals and elected two other judges on Friday.

Leaders of the Democrat-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House each put forward one of the Supreme Court judges.

The new justices are: Thomas Mann, who has served as a Circuit Court judge in Fairfax County since 2016; and Wesley G. Russell Jr., who has served on the Court of Appeals since 2015.

“Appointing justices to the Supreme Court of Virginia is a responsibility we don’t take lightly–the individuals chosen will be determining the path of the Commonwealth for years,” Senate Judiciary Co-Chair John Edwards said in a statement. “We are proud to appoint Justice Mann and Justice Russell today; their dedication to public service and lifelong commitment to the law will serve them well as they begin their work on the state’s highest court.

The vacancies on the court were created by two recent departures.

