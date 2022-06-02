2 men found shot to death inside Virginia convenience store

Police say two men were found fatally wounded after an apparent shooting inside a convenience store in Virginia.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say two men were found fatally wounded after an apparent shooting inside a convenience store in Virginia. News outlets report Newport News police said officers responded to a suspicious situation at a business near Fairway Plaza Shopping Center around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers reached the store, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the men as Preyas Patel of Yorktown and Logan Edward Thomas of Newport News. Police have not released any additional information in the case.

