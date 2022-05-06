Virginia man charged with dealing illegal machine guns

A prosecutor says a federal grand jury has indicted a Virginia man on charges of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a federal grand jury has indicted a Virginia man on charges of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber on Thursday says that between October and April, 28-year-old Patrick Tate Adamiak of Virginia Beach was obtaining unregistered machine guns and selling them online.

According to a news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives bought eight machine guns from Adamiak through a confidential source.

The agency then executed a search warrant at Adamiak’s home and found 25 more unregistered machine guns.

The news release says Adamiak is charged with receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machine guns and selling firearms without a federal firearms license.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.