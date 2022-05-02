RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lottery board issues…

Virginia lottery board issues 1st casino license

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 10:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Lottery Board recently granted a license for the state’s first casino, which developers intend to open in Bristol in 2024.

WJHL-TV reports the $400 million project is expected to include a 300-room hotel, five restaurants, four bars or lounges and a concert venue.

Developers expect to employ over 1,200 people, and gambling options will include slots, tables and a sportsbook. A new gaming revenue tax will be split among 12 southwest Virginia counties.

The station reports that Hard Rock announced after the vote on the license that a temporary casino would open in a former mall in July.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

Federal CIO Martorana says agencies adjusting to TMF 2.0 model

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up