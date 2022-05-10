Virginia DMV hire scuttled after newspaper’s reporting

A former Indiana official had been set to take a job leading Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

But a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin confirms that fell apart Tuesday, after a newspaper’s reporting about allegations that the official had behaved inappropriately at work.

Spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said Virginia Transportation Secretary Shep Miller spoke with former Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacy on Tuesday morning.

She said Lacy rescinded his acceptance and Miller rescinded the offer.

Lacy could not immediately be reached for comment by The Associated Press.

Virginia’s former DMV commissioner retired before Youngkin took office in January.

