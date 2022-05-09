RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
Home » Virginia News » Tunnel contractor pokes through…

Tunnel contractor pokes through Virginia Capitol ceiling

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A contractor working on a $25 million tunnel that will connect Virginia’s Capitol to a nearby legislative office building “inadvertently” poked through the ceiling of a subterranean Capitol extension earlier this year, causing debris to fall into the visitors center cafe. That’s according to a spokeswoman for the state agency overseeing the project. She says the Capitol was briefly evacuated on March 14 while crews evaluated the damage. The cafe was closed at the time and no workers were inside. The underground area will be closed for the rest of the year while the tunnel and a roofing repair project are underway. 

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Local News | Virginia News

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

Tabletop exercises to put CMMC 2.0 through the paces

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up