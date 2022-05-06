RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » Virginia News » Troops injured after helicopter's…

Troops injured after helicopter’s hard landing in Virginia

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says service members were injured when a helicopter made a hard landing at a military base in Virginia.

The incident occurred Thursday during routine training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

A statement from the Navy did not say how many service members were involved. The statement also did not detail the extent of their injuries.

But they were taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

The joint base is shared between the U.S. Army and Navy and is located at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

The base houses and trains some of the nation’s expeditionary forces. The base is also home to some of the nation’s elite Navy SEAL teams.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up