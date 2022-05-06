Troops injured after helicopter’s hard landing in Virginia

The U.S. Navy says service members were injured when a helicopter made a hard landing at a military base in Virginia.

The incident occurred Thursday during routine training at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

A statement from the Navy did not say how many service members were involved. The statement also did not detail the extent of their injuries.

But they were taken to local medical facilities for treatment.

The joint base is shared between the U.S. Army and Navy and is located at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

The base houses and trains some of the nation’s expeditionary forces. The base is also home to some of the nation’s elite Navy SEAL teams.

