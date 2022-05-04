RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia using 'missile terrorism' | EU takes step toward Russian oil ban | Calculating Mariupol theater airstrike dead
Remains of World War II soldier to be buried in Virginia

The Associated Press

May 4, 2022, 9:21 PM

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — The remains of a soldier killed during World War II and identified earlier this year are to be buried in his hometown of Roanoke, Virginia.

The U.S. Army Human Resources Command says graveside services for Army Air Forces Pvt. 1st Class Edward H. Benson Jr. are scheduled for May 14.

Benson was assigned to the 1562nd Army Air Force Base Unit on Biak Island, part of what is now Indonesia.

He was among 40 service members killed on March 22, 1945, during a Japanese raid on an airstrip.

After two requests from his son, a set of unidentified remains were disinterred and identified as those of Benson in January.

