RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Home » Virginia News » Police: Man charged in…

Police: Man charged in fatal shooting outside Virginia bar

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 2:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a Norfolk man has been charged in a March shooting that killed three bystanders in their 20s when a fight broke out at closing time outside a bar. Norfolk police said that 24-year-old Antoine Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and related charges on Tuesday. Among the victims was Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for the region’s daily newspaper, The Virginian-Pilot. The March 19 shooting also claimed the lives of Devon Harris and Marquel Andrews. Police say Legrande is being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News | Virginia News

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up