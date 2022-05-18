RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Police: Laser aimed at plane, pilot briefly blinded

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 12:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State Police pilot was temporarily blinded during a search for a suspect when police say a person on the ground aimed a laser pointer at the aircraft. State police said troopers were helping the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit and search for a suspect near the town of Crewe on Monday evening. While one of the agency’s airplanes was aiding in the search, police say the pilot was temporarily blinded by a laser pointer being used on the ground. Crewe police and Virginia State Police troopers found a woman and the laser pointer and charged her with one felony count of interfering with the operation of an aircraft.

