Police: Laser aimed at plane, pilot briefly blinded

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State Police pilot was temporarily blinded during a search for a suspect when police say a person on the ground aimed a laser pointer at the aircraft. State police said troopers were helping the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit and search for a suspect near the town of Crewe on Monday evening. While one of the agency’s airplanes was aiding in the search, police say the pilot was temporarily blinded by a laser pointer being used on the ground. Crewe police and Virginia State Police troopers found a woman and the laser pointer and charged her with one felony count of interfering with the operation of an aircraft.

