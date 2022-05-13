Police: Body found at Richmond waste facility

Police in Virginia say workers have found found a body at a waste facility.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say workers have found found a body at a waste facility. Richmond police say officers were called to the city waste management collection and transfer station on Maury Street after 8 a.m. Friday when staffers found a body on the grounds. Police say major crimes detectives are investigating and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

