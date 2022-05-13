RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Virginia News » Police: Body found at…

Police: Body found at Richmond waste facility

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say workers have found found a body at a waste facility. Richmond police say officers were called to the city waste management collection and transfer station on Maury Street after 8 a.m. Friday when staffers found a body on the grounds. Police say major crimes detectives are investigating and the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Tags:

body | landfill

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

State CIO to leave in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up