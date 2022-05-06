RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Home » Virginia News » New VEC issue sent…

New VEC issue sent applicants incorrect overpayment notices

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A data error triggered during the Virginia Employment Commission’s long-delayed transition to a new IT system late last year has resulted in thousands of applicants erroneously being told they were overpaid.

The agency confirmed the issue this week and said it intends to let those impacted know this month that they aren’t actually on the hook to repay the money.

The problem is just one in a series of ongoing issues stemming from the conversion to the new system, and the latest in a long list of challenges for the beleaguered agency.

Commissioner Carrie Roth says big improvements have been made in call center wait times and certain backlogs.

But she acknowledges the incorrect overpayments are part of a slew of challenges the agency still faces.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Outgoing intelligence community data chief previews forthcoming data strategy

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up