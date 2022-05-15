Father of missing Virginia boy requests bond on child neglect charges

The father of a missing 4-year-old Virginia boy has made a third request to be released on bond on child neglect charges.

Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr. reported his son, Codi, missing from their Hampton home on Jan. 31.

In February, Bigsby was arrested on seven counts of child neglect unrelated to the boy’s disappearance.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Bigsby’s attorney filed a motion with the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to reconsider bond.

Two earlier requests were denied.

When reached by email by the newspaper Sunday, Bigsby’s lawyer declined to comment on the motion.

