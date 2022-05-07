RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Ex-official pleads guilty to attempted witness tampering.

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 5:43 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a former commissioner of revenue for a Virginia county has pleaded guilty to attempted witness tampering, and his son pleaded guilty to a related charge of heroin distribution.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Larry Vernon Snow pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge related to efforts to harass and dissuade a confidential informant from cooperating in a federal investigation of both himself and his son.

Prosecutors say he also tried to prevent the confidential informant from helping law enforcement in other investigations. Bryant Austin Snow pleaded guilty to one related count of distributing heroin.

