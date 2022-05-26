RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Virginia News » Coast Guard responds to…

Coast Guard responds to report of ill cruise ship passengers

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a crew to a cruise ship docked in Virginia on Thursday to investigate reports of a foul odor and passengers feeling ill, a spokesman said.

Crew members did not evacuate anyone from the Carnival Magic ship to receive medical treatment and there were no reports of anyone being taken to the hospital by ambulance either, said Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann. He said he did not have any other immediate information. The ship is docked in Norfolk.

Carnival Cruise Line did not immediately respond to an email seeking information.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up