Another high-level manager leaving Virginia’s IT agency

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s information technology agency has lost its third high-level manager since January, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin replaced its top executive.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports acting Chief Operating Officer Demetrias Rodgers resigned last week from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency and will be leaving May 20.

An agency spokeswoman told the newspaper VITA appreciates his contributions. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

