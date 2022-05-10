RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Another high-level manager leaving Virginia’s IT agency

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 11:10 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s information technology agency has lost its third high-level manager since January, when Gov. Glenn Youngkin replaced its top executive.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports acting Chief Operating Officer Demetrias Rodgers resigned last week from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency and will be leaving May 20.

An agency spokeswoman told the newspaper VITA appreciates his contributions. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

