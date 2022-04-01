RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Youngkin administration: Election IT project behind schedule

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 3:01 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says a project to replace the clunky and sometimes-unreliable IT system essential to administering Virginia’s elections is running “critically behind schedule.”

Problems with the Virginia Election Registration Information System, have been well documented for years, and the General Assembly has recently appropriated money for both updates and a full replacement.

But the governor’s office said this week that a contract for the replacement system hasn’t been awarded yet.

A Cabinet official says that work isn’t expected to impact the public or online voter registration.

