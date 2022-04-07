RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Virginia police chief on leave during investigation retires

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 5:21 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Virginia police chief has retired less than a month after he was placed on leave following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” while off-duty.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Police Chief Jeffrey Faries said he would retire in an email to the city manager of Colonial Heights last week.

Faries said his last day in office would be March 31.

Last month, Virginia State Police announced an investigation of allegations that Faries behaved inappropriately while off-duty and the city manager placed him on administrative leave. Faries joined the department in 1989 and was chief for 15 years.

Last month, City Manager Douglas Smith said Maj. Robert Ruxer was appointed acting chief.

The newspaper could not immediately reach Faries for comment.

