Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in dog fighting conspiracy

A Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy probe.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy probe.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber says court documents show Raymond L. Johnson of Henrico pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In addition to a 37-month prison sentence, Johnson was given three years of supervised release. Search warrants turned up a variety of items connected to dog fighting as well as nine pit bull-terrier mixes who showed scars consistent with fights.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.