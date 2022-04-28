Three men indicted for stealing trees from federal land in Va.

Officials say three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials say three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia says William Riley Stump of Narrows, Virginia, and Derrick Anthony Thompson of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

According to court documents, Stump, Thompson and another indicted co-defendant conspired to cut and remove black walnut trees located in the Bluestone Project in Giles County, Virginia, and take them to Lindside, West Virginia, to sell.

A third person who was indicted remains at large.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.