RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » Virginia News » Three men indicted for…

Three men indicted for stealing trees from federal land in Va.

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 10:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials say three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia says William Riley Stump of Narrows, Virginia, and Derrick Anthony Thompson of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

According to court documents, Stump, Thompson and another indicted co-defendant conspired to cut and remove black walnut trees located in the Bluestone Project in Giles County, Virginia, and take them to Lindside, West Virginia, to sell.

A third person who was indicted remains at large.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up