Textbook with ‘divisive teachings’ nixed by Virginia board

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 3:38 PM

A Virginia school board has decided against buying some new social studies textbooks because of concerns that one of the books encourages “divisive teachings,” including critical race theory.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Williamsburg-James City County school board voted 4-3 on Tuesday to not purchase the books.

The textbook of concern is “Government in America: People, Politics and Policy.”

It is often used in government and politics classes.

One citizen claimed it was biased and left-leaning.

Another said the cover photograph was a form of indoctrination.

The photo is of a protest outside the U.S. Capitol with signs reading, “Stop killing Black people.”

Students are currently using textbooks that are 12 years old.

