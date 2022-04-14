RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Southside hospital pausing labor and delivery services

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 10:26 AM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A southside Virginia hospital has announced it is temporarily closing its labor and delivery unit. Sovah Health CEO Spencer Thomas told the Martinsville Bulletin Wednesday that delivery services at its Martinsville campus would be temporarily paused. Instead, the company will “facilitate all deliveries” at its Danville campus. The two cities are about 30 miles apart. The CEO’s statement said deliveries had declined by 60% at its Martinsville campus since 2015.

