RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Retired Army lt. gen.…

Retired Army lt. gen. to serve as next Hampton president

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 10:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. — A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general will serve as the next president of Hampton University. The Daily Press reports Darrell K. Williams will succeed William Harvey, who has served in the role since 1978. Williams is a 1983 graduate of the private, historically Black university. The university says he was selected from a pool of nearly 300 applicants and will assume office June 30.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up