Retired Army lt. gen. to serve as next Hampton president

HAMPTON, Va. — A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general will serve as the next president of Hampton University. The Daily Press reports Darrell K. Williams will succeed William Harvey, who has served in the role since 1978. Williams is a 1983 graduate of the private, historically Black university. The university says he was selected from a pool of nearly 300 applicants and will assume office June 30.

