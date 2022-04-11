Police: Man killed wife, mother-in-law, then himself in western Virginia

Police say a man killed his wife and mother-in-law before killing himself at a home in western Virginia.

NORTON, Va. (AP) — Police say a man killed his wife and mother-in-law before killing himself at a home in western Virginia.

Virginia State Police say officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Highland Avenue NW in Norton on Sunday found two women and a man dead.

Investigators found a firearm in the home.

Police say it appears that Bryan Wampler shot and killed his wife, Vivian Wampler, and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sturgill, then fatally shot himself.

Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

