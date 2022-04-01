RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Virginia News » Police: Car hits Tenn.…

Police: Car hits Tenn. athletes running along Va. road, 1 killed

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an athlete from a Tennessee university was killed when he and two other members of his team were struck by a car while running along a road in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say members of the Milligan University men’s cross-country and track and field team were running in Williamsburg on Thursday evening when three were hit.

Five were taken to a hospital, where police say Eli Cramer died. The university says Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were injured.

Police say the driver, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, is charged with DUI and several other offenses.

The Milligan team was set to compete at a meet hosted by William & Mary this weekend.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up