Youngkin calls lawmakers back for special session in April

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year’s work.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year’s work.

The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that a special session will commence April 4.

The move comes after the clock ran out during the regular General Assembly session without the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House reaching agreement on the state budget.

Youngkin reiterated his position Wednesday that higher-than-anticipated revenues mean the General Assembly should enact substantial tax cuts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch also reports the governor plans to push his tax-cut plan with a campaign-style TV ad that will air across the state beginning Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.