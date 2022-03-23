RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US says Russian troops committed war crimes | Va. launches coat drive for Ukrainian refugees | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions
Youngkin calls lawmakers back for special session in April

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 6:20 PM

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year’s work.

The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that a special session will commence April 4.

The move comes after the clock ran out during the regular General Assembly session without the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House reaching agreement on the state budget.

Youngkin reiterated his position Wednesday that higher-than-anticipated revenues mean the General Assembly should enact substantial tax cuts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch also reports the governor plans to push his tax-cut plan with a campaign-style TV ad that will air across the state beginning Thursday.

