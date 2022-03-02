Work progressing on Virginia’s $25M Capitol Square tunnel

A second phase of work on an approximately $25 million tunnel to connect Virginia’s Capitol with a nearby building that will house lawmakers’ offices has begun.

Fencing recently went up near the Capitol in Richmond as the project entered its second dig phase.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of General Services says the project has gone smoothly so far and the 600-foot-long tunnel is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The General Assembly authorized $25 million for the tunnel in 2020.

The spokeswoman says that appropriation is expected to cover the project’s cost.

