Warner, Kaine want dog breeding facility stripped of license

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 5:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s U.S. senators are calling on a federal agency to immediately suspend the license of a dog breeding facility where recent inspections found repeated animal welfare violations.

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner issued a joint letter Thursday calling on the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to suspend Envigo’s license for its Cumberland facility for 21 days, move to revoke its license outright and consider civil penalties of up to $730,000.

They wrote that it was clear the company had been “derelict in its duty” to provide humane care to the dogs there.

The company breeds dogs for research and didn’t immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.

