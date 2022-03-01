CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Va. school board member…

Va. school board member loses post in working group over remark

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach school board member has been removed from a state educational working group after she suggested that teaching English to students from South America was unsustainable.

News outlets report that Victoria Manning made her comments last week following a school board meeting. A topic of discussion was the district’s growing English as a Second Language program.

Manning wrote on social media that the district “has 300 additional ESL students in the past year. Most are from South America.” She said the ESL budget has increased and that “continuing to educate South Americans is not sustainable.”

Aimee Guidera, the state’s education secretary, condemned Manning’s remarks Monday, saying Manning was no longer part of a state educational working group.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Innovation for IRS customer experience hangs on cost effectiveness

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up