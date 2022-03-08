RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Union members ratify contract at Newport News Shipbuilding

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:44 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Union members at a Virginia shipyard that builds the nation’s aircraft carriers have ratified a 5-year contract that includes more pay.

The Daily Press reported Tuesday that members of United Steelworkers Local 8888 overwhelmingly approved the agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The company owns Newport News Shipbuilding.

The union contract covers nearly 10,000 workers. Shipbuilders covered by the agreement will see at least an 11.75% increase in pay.

The shipyard designs, builds and refuels the nation’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

It’s one of two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear- powered submarines.

It also services other ships in the U.S. Navy. The shipyard employs 25,000 people.

