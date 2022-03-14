Thermo Fisher expanding lab operations in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding its bioanalytical laboratory operations into three new locations in the…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding its bioanalytical laboratory operations into three new locations in the Richmond region. That’s according to a news release from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The company will invest $97 million in the expansion initiative that is expected to create more than 500 new jobs. Former Gov. Ralph Northam approved over $3 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for the project. Thermo Fisher is also eligible for other taxpayer-funded benefits.

