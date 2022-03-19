RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » Virginia News » Swecker reelected chairwoman of…

Swecker reelected chairwoman of Virginia Democratic Party

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia Democratic Party activists have reelected Susan Swecker to a four-year term as state chairwoman.

Swecker received 80% of the vote from the ballots cast by Central Committee members of the Democratic Party of Virginia meeting on Saturday.

Swecker was kept on even as the recent election cycle saw Democrats lose the governor’s mansion and control of the House of Delegates.

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November.

Swecker has been involved in Democratic politics for several decades, serving previously as the state party’s executive director and as a member of McAuliffe’s transition team when he won in 2013.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up