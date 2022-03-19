Swecker reelected chairwoman of Virginia Democratic Party

Virginia Democratic Party activists have reelected Susan Swecker to a four-year term as state chairwoman.

Swecker received 80% of the vote from the ballots cast by Central Committee members of the Democratic Party of Virginia meeting on Saturday.

Swecker was kept on even as the recent election cycle saw Democrats lose the governor’s mansion and control of the House of Delegates.

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November.

Swecker has been involved in Democratic politics for several decades, serving previously as the state party’s executive director and as a member of McAuliffe’s transition team when he won in 2013.

