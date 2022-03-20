RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Police: Man shot to death outside Va. shopping center

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 3:01 PM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in an eastern Virginia city say a man was fatally shot outside a local shopping center.

It marked another serious crime during a weekend of violence in the Hampton Roads region that’s left four people dead.

The Chesapeake Police Department says its officers responded to a gunfire report Saturday at the Holly Point Shopping Center.

The man they found there died on the way to the hospital.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports at least 15 people had been shot in shootings between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon in the region.

A Virginian-Pilot reporter died in a shooting outside a Norfolk restaurant and bar early Saturday.

