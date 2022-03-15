RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Police: Officer, 2 others killed in gas station shooting

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 5:53 PM

COVINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say three people, including a police officer, have fatally shot at a gas station and convenience store. Virginia State Police say Toney Poulston Jr. went to the store on Monday and confronted and shot a relative working there, Randall Paxton. When Covington Police and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office arrived, police say Poulston was coming out of the store armed with a pistol and shots were fired. Poulston and a Covington officer were killed. Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith identified the slain officer as 35-year-old Caleb Ogilvie. Inside the store, police say Paxton was found dead. Paxton’s wife, who also worked at the store, was found inside uninjured. 

