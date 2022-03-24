RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Memorial set for Young next week in Virginia

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 1:25 PM

A public memorial service is planned for Wednesday in Virginia to honor the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska.

Young’s former congressional office announced a service at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Great Falls, Virginia on Wednesday. The service will be open to the public and held the day after Young is to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Great Falls is near Washington, D.C.

Young, who died on Friday at age 88, was the longest-serving Republican in U.S. House history. He had held Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat since 1973.

Arrangements in Alaska have not been announced.

A special primary is set for June 11 and special election for Aug. 16 to determine who will serve the remainder of Young’s term, which expires in January. The state Division of Elections is targeting Sept. 2 for certification of the special election.

