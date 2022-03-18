Jury awards $523K in Virginia pipeline compensation dispute

ROANOKE, Va. — A jury has ordered a company that’s building a natural gas pipeline to pay about $523,000 to…

ROANOKE, Va. — A jury has ordered a company that’s building a natural gas pipeline to pay about $523,000 to a Virginia family that owns land through which the controversial project will run. The Roanoke Times reports that attorneys for Mountain Valley Pipeline argued during a four-day trial in Roanoke’s federal court that the Terry family deserved nearly $152,000 for their loss. But the jury on Thursday awarded most of the $570,000 that the owners sought. The family refused to sell part of their Bent Mountain property four years ago. The company used the power of eminent domain and quickly started cutting trees on land that includes forests, meadows and headwaters.

