Appeals court sends Virginia election lawsuit to lower court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has sent a lawsuit seeking to force Virginia to hold House elections this year back to a lower court, instructing it to decide whether the Democratic activist who filed suit has legal standing to sue.

Ex-state Democratic party chair Paul Goldman argues House members elected in 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

The Attorney General’s Office argued before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the 2021 election was constitutional and new elections aren’t needed this year.

A panel of the 4th Circuit sent the case back Tuesday to U.S. District Court.

