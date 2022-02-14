OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Youngkin to give commencement…

Youngkin to give commencement speech at Regent University

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be the keynote speaker at Regent University’s spring commencement.

The university founded by Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson in Virginia Beach made the announcement on Monday.

The graduation is set for May 7 before what’s expected to be more than 2,300 graduates.

William Hathaway is the school’s executive vice president for academic affairs.

He said in a statement that the governor is a “tremendous example of a Christian leader who is changing the world.”

In November, Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years.

The former co-CEO at the Carlyle Group and political newcomer ran confidently on a conservative platform.

He defeated former Virginia governor and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up