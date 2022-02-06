OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Youngkin campaign criticized for Twitter spat with teenager

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 8:24 PM

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign has sparked controversy for lashing out at a high school student on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the campaign revealed the 17-year-old’s name and photo after they shared a news story about a section of the governor’s mansion where slaves once lived.

Youngkin’s campaign tweeted a photo of the student with former Gov. Ralph Northam, noting Northam’s racist yearbook picture that surfaced in 2019.

Team Youngkin removed the tweet late Sunday morning but offered no apology.

A strategist who works for Youngkin suggested Democrats had made the student a fair target by previously promoting him on Twitter.

