Youngkin campaign criticized for Twitter spat with teenager

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign has sparked controversy for lashing out at a high school student on Twitter.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that the campaign revealed the 17-year-old’s name and photo after they shared a news story about a section of the governor’s mansion where slaves once lived.
Youngkin’s campaign tweeted a photo of the student with former Gov. Ralph Northam, noting Northam’s racist yearbook picture that surfaced in 2019.
Team Youngkin removed the tweet late Sunday morning but offered no apology.
A strategist who works for Youngkin suggested Democrats had made the student a fair target by previously promoting him on Twitter.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.