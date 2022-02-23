CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Virginia sheriff’s office catches suspect after goat chase

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 8:25 AM

Talk about a GOAT. Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Barker said it was a goat who helped two deputies flush out a suspect. (Courtesy Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A Virginia sheriff’s office can identify its goat, but Tom Brady need not think he’s being challenged.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Barker said it was a goat who helped two deputies flush out a suspect they were chasing on Feb. 13.

Barker said when a deputy investigating a domestic assault case told the suspect that he was under arrest, the suspect ran off.

He went through a fence line and across a field. The goat followed the man into a wooded area, and eventually flushed him out with the help of another deputy.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

