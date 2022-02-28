CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Senate Democrats kill…

Virginia Senate Democrats kill GOP gun measures

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 8:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has defeated a handful of GOP-sponsored firearms bills.

Among those voted down Monday was a measure that would have repealed a law that lets authorities temporarily take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

GOP Del. Marie March called the “red flag” law passed two years ago an affront to Virginians’ constitutional rights as she asked the panel to pass her measure rolling it back.

Supporters said the law is being used judiciously by law enforcement in jurisdictions across the state and across the political spectrum.

March’s measure was defeated 9-6.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up